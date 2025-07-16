Alberta Premier urges Canadian PM to designate Lawrence Bishnoi gang as "terrorist entity"

Alberta [Canada], July 16 (ANI): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has urged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his cabinet to formally label the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a "terrorist entity", citing its involvement in transnational crime and violence in Canada and abroad.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Smith, Alberta's 19th Premier and Leader of the United Conservative Party (UCP), described the Bishnoi gang as a global criminal organisation involved in offences such as violence, extortion, drug trafficking, and targeted killings, including incidents in Canada.

Highlighting the growing threat posed by the organised crime groups operating across international borders, the Premier said that gang activity "knows no boundaries and respects no borders."

Advertisement

"The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent," she said in her post on X.

"Alberta wants to send a clear message: you are not welcome here," Smith added.

Advertisement

The Premier emphasised that officially labelling the gang as a "terrorist entity" would empower law enforcement agencies across provincial and municipal levels to more effectively combat its operations, while calling on the Canadian Government to act with urgency.

"Formally designating the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity will unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people," the post read.

"The time for action is now. Alberta's government is asking the federal government and Prime Minister Mark Carney to join them in taking a stand and act to protect Albertans and all Canadians," it added.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently under the custody of the Indian Government under many charges, including the links to the killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala back in 2022, in a reported gang rivalry. This incident drew widespread national attention, which catapulted Bishnoi and his gang into the mainstream.

His gang also took credit for the assassination of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique last year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)