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Home / World / Aleema Khan flags 'worsening' health of PTI Chief Imran Khan, demands shift to Shifa Hospital with family access

Aleema Khan flags 'worsening' health of PTI Chief Imran Khan, demands shift to Shifa Hospital with family access

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ANI
Updated At : 05:20 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan on Tuesday raised concerns over his deteriorating health, urging authorities to shift the incarcerated former premier to a private hospital for better medical care.

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According to ARY News, Aleema Khan said her brother's condition was worsening "day by day" and called for his immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital in the presence of family members.

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She warned that after complications in one eye, there was now a risk of the second eye also being affected.

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Aleema alleged that the initial improvement seen after an injection had reversed and accused jail authorities of spreading "misleading information" about his health condition. She described the situation as critical and emphasised the need for transparent medical supervision.

Meanwhile, a report by Dawn stated that Imran Khan recently received a fourth intravitreal anti-VEGF injection at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment of right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO). The procedure was carried out on April 28 as part of a follow-up treatment.

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According to the hospital spokesperson, the 74-year-old was examined by ophthalmologists prior to the procedure and was found to be "clinically stable." Medical imaging reportedly showed improvement, and the injection was administered under standard protocols in a controlled operating environment.

"The procedure was performed as a day care surgery... he remained vitally stable before, during and after the procedure," the spokesperson said, adding that he was discharged with follow-up advice.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders questioned the official account. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan confirmed that Imran was taken to PIMS for treatment, but said concerns regarding his health remain unresolved. He reiterated the party's demand that Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, be allowed treatment under personal doctors with family access, calling it a "fundamental right."

The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan also criticised the manner in which Imran was taken for treatment, terming it a violation of constitutional and human rights.

PTI, in a separate statement, rejected government claims of improvement, alleging lack of transparency and raising concerns over reports of worsening vision and physical weakness. The party demanded immediate access for family members and medical experts, warning that any negligence in treatment would not be acceptable. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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