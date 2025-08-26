Algeria: COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews guard of honour, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

Algiers [Algeria], August 26 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Monday, reviewed the Guard of Honour and held discussions on further strengthening the bilateral defence ties between India and Algeria, during his official visit to the country.

Advertisement

The COAS also interacted with Lieutenant General Mostefa SMAALI, Commander of the Land Forces of Algeria. The leaders discussed further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, during his ongoing visit to Algeria reviewed the Guard of Honour at Headquarters Land Forces Command, Algiers. COAS also interacted with Lieutenant General Mostefa SMAALI, Commander of the Land Forces, Algeria. The discussions were aimed at aspects of bilateral Defence Cooperation, further nurturing the military bond between both the Armies and enhancing mutual commitment towards peace & security.

Advertisement

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1959995203491967379

On Monday, COAS General Dwivedi began his visit with a welcome dinner hosted by Ambassador Dr Swati Vijay Kulkarni. This was attended by Algerian dignitaries, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches, Heads of Algerian chambers of commerce, think tanks, and academia.

Advertisement

The visit comes close on the heels of the recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations, as per the statement.

As a precursor to the visit, Indian defence industries had showcased their capabilities at the Defence Seminar in Algiers from July 30 to August 1, laying the foundation for defence industry and technology collaboration, as per an official statement.

Notably, this is General Upendra Dwivedi's first overseas visit after the triumph in Operation Sindoor, underscoring the Army's growing role in strengthening India's strategic engagements abroad.

Operation Sindoor, a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, was initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed in the name of religion.

The Indian Army had noted in a statement that while discussions would take place on strengthening Army-to-Army ties, other areas include- expanding training exchanges, and enhancing capability development initiatives.

As Algeria operates with predominantly similar equipment, India is well-positioned to share operational expertise, provide maintenance and training support, and promote collaboration in defence technologies, the statement observed.

It highlighted that the two sides are also expected to explore opportunities for defence industrial partnership, especially in the areas of modernisation, logistics, and equipment support.

"General Dwivedi will also share India's strategic vision of zero tolerance for terrorism and exchange perspectives on regional and global security challenges. These deliberations are expected to contribute to building trust, interoperability, and practical cooperation between the two militaries," the statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)