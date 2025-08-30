DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Algeria: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute at Martyrs' Memorial

Algeria: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute at Martyrs' Memorial

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Algiers [Algeria], August 30 (ANI): COAS General Upendra Dwivedi paid solemn tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial in Algeria's capital on Friday and also visited the Army museum, which showcased the rich military history and valour of the people.

Advertisement

The details were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

In a post on X, it said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS laid a wreath at Makam Echahid (Martyrs' Memorial), Algiers, as a solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit & supreme sacrifice of Algerians in their War of Independence.

Advertisement

The #COAS also visited the Central Army Museum at the memorial complex, which showcases Algeria's rich military history and the valour of its people in their struggle for freedom. The visit stands as a testament to the shared values of courage, sacrifice and freedom of both countries."

On Thursday, the COAS had called on General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence & Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Algeria, Dr Swati Vijay Kulkarni. The leaders held discussions on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between India and Algeria.

Advertisement

The ADG PI wrote on X, "The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation, exploring avenues for deeper engagement and strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Algeria."

During his visit to Algeria, the COAS also visited the School of Command and Major Staff in Tamentfoust, Algeria, where he was briefed on the institution's role in training mid-level officers for staff and higher command responsibilities, the Indian Army said in an official statement. He also paid a visit to Cherchell Military Academy in Algeria and was briefed on the Academy's role in preparing cadets for leadership roles.

During his official visit, COAS General Dwivedi reviewed the Guard of Honour and held discussions on further strengthening bilateral defence ties between India and Algeria. He also interacted with Lieutenant General Mostefa SMAALI, Commander of the Land Forces of Algeria, to discuss enhancing defence cooperation.

The visit comes close on the heels of recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

As a precursor to the visit, Indian defence industries had showcased their capabilities at the Defence Seminar in Algiers from July 30 to August 01, laying the foundation for defence industry and technology collaboration, the MoD statement added.

Notably, this is General Upendra Dwivedi's first overseas visit after the triumph in Operation Sindoor, underscoring the Army's growing role in strengthening India's strategic engagements abroad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts