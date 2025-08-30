Algeria: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute at Martyrs' Memorial

Algiers [Algeria], August 30 (ANI): COAS General Upendra Dwivedi paid solemn tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial in Algeria's capital on Friday and also visited the Army museum, which showcased the rich military history and valour of the people.

The details were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

In a post on X, it said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS laid a wreath at Makam Echahid (Martyrs' Memorial), Algiers, as a solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit & supreme sacrifice of Algerians in their War of Independence.

The #COAS also visited the Central Army Museum at the memorial complex, which showcases Algeria's rich military history and the valour of its people in their struggle for freedom. The visit stands as a testament to the shared values of courage, sacrifice and freedom of both countries."

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS laid a wreath at Makam Echahid (Martyrs’ Memorial), Algiers, as a solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit & supreme sacrifice of Algerians in their War of Independence. The #COAS also visited the Central Army Museum at the memorial complex, which… pic.twitter.com/tCnblWRvCI — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 29, 2025

On Thursday, the COAS had called on General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence & Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Algeria, Dr Swati Vijay Kulkarni. The leaders held discussions on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between India and Algeria.

The ADG PI wrote on X, "The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation, exploring avenues for deeper engagement and strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Algeria."

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS called on General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence & Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army of Algeria in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to #Algeria, Dr Swati Vijay Kulkarni. The discussions… pic.twitter.com/nT8QITttYQ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 28, 2025

During his visit to Algeria, the COAS also visited the School of Command and Major Staff in Tamentfoust, Algeria, where he was briefed on the institution's role in training mid-level officers for staff and higher command responsibilities, the Indian Army said in an official statement. He also paid a visit to Cherchell Military Academy in Algeria and was briefed on the Academy's role in preparing cadets for leadership roles.

During his official visit, COAS General Dwivedi reviewed the Guard of Honour and held discussions on further strengthening bilateral defence ties between India and Algeria. He also interacted with Lieutenant General Mostefa SMAALI, Commander of the Land Forces of Algeria, to discuss enhancing defence cooperation.

The visit comes close on the heels of recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

As a precursor to the visit, Indian defence industries had showcased their capabilities at the Defence Seminar in Algiers from July 30 to August 01, laying the foundation for defence industry and technology collaboration, the MoD statement added.

Notably, this is General Upendra Dwivedi's first overseas visit after the triumph in Operation Sindoor, underscoring the Army's growing role in strengthening India's strategic engagements abroad. (ANI)

