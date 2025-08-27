Algeria: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi visits Cherchell Military Academy

Algiers [Algeria], August 27 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi paid a visit to Cherchell Military Academy in Algeria and was briefed on the Academy's role in preparing cadets for leadership roles. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army shared the details on Wednesday.

In a post on X, ADGPI said that COAS Upendra Dwivedi interacted with the faculty, and commended them on their dedication and excellent training standards. He also said that he looked forward to exchange of best practices and cooperation between the Cherchell Academy and the Training Institutes of the Indian Armed Forces.

General Upendra Dwivedi, on Monday, reviewed the Guard of Honour and held discussions on further strengthening the bilateral defence ties between India and Algeria, during his official visit to the country.

The COAS also interacted with Lieutenant General Mostefa SMAALI, Commander of the Land Forces of Algeria. The leaders discussed further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

The visit comes close on the heels of the recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations, as per the statement.

As a precursor to the visit, Indian defence industries had showcased their capabilities at the Defence Seminar in Algiers from July 30 to August 1, laying the foundation for defence industry and technology collaboration, as per an official statement.

Notably, this is General Upendra Dwivedi's first overseas visit after the triumph in Operation Sindoor, underscoring the Army's growing role in strengthening India's strategic engagements abroad. (ANI)

