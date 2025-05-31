"Algeria wants to support us": All-party member Nishikant Dubey

Algiers [Algeria], May 31 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is a member of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda as part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach, stated on Saturday that Algeria played a very "big role" in the resolution that was passed against Pakistan in the UN Security Council after the Pahalgam attack...

The Baijayant Panda-led delegation visited several important sites in Algeria, including the Church of Notre Dame, where they lit candles in memory of the victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

"Algeria is a temporary member of the UNSC. It is a very important member of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation), and its economy in African countries is the second biggest after South Africa. They have given high priority to our delegation. All the protocol officers of the Government of Algeria are working for us. They have made us state guests. Algeria wants to support us, Algeria played a very big role in the resolution that was passed against Pakistan in the UN Security Council after the Pahalgam attack..."

While in Algeria, the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited Maqam Echahid, the National Martyrs Memorial and then the National Mujahid Museum.

They also visited the Church of Notre Dame d'Afrique in Algiers and lit candles in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Group 1 delegation includes senior parliamentarians and officials such as Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

India has sent several all-party delegations to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

