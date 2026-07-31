Algerian bus plunges into ravine, killing at least 25

At least 25 people were killed and 44 injured on Friday in a bus accident in Algeria, according to a provisional report from the Algerian Civil Protection.

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The bus, which was carrying passengers from Setif to the Algerian capital, skidded in the locality of El Karma, about 50 km (30 miles) from Algiers, before plunging into a deep ravine.

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Rescue teams were working at the scene, with a constant flow of ambulances transporting the injured to the nearest hospitals.

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Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning, according to state television.

On August 15, 2025, a public transport bus crashed through the safety barrier of a bridge in Algiers and plunged into a river into which the city’s sewage is discharged. The toll from that accident was 18 dead and 21 injured.