DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Algerian bus plunges into ravine, killing at least 25

Algerian bus plunges into ravine, killing at least 25

Dozens injured after passenger bus travelling from Setif to Algiers veers off road; President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declares three days of national mourning

article_Author
AP
Algiers, Updated At : 10:02 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

At least 25 people were killed and 44 injured on Friday in a bus accident in Algeria, according to a provisional report from the Algerian Civil Protection.

Advertisement

The bus, which was carrying passengers from Setif to the Algerian capital, skidded in the locality of El Karma, about 50 km (30 miles) from Algiers, before plunging into a deep ravine.

Advertisement

Rescue teams were working at the scene, with a constant flow of ambulances transporting the injured to the nearest hospitals.

Advertisement

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning, according to state television.

On August 15, 2025, a public transport bus crashed through the safety barrier of a bridge in Algiers and plunged into a river into which the city’s sewage is discharged. The toll from that accident was 18 dead and 21 injured.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts