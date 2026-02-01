Algerian delegation visits HQ Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat area

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): A 28-member officer delegation from the War High College, Tamentfoust, Algeria visited Headquarters at Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area (HQ MG & G Area) as part of their Foreign Study Tour.

The General Officer Commanding interacted with the officers and highlighted the role of such engagements in enhancing mutual understanding, interoperability, and India-Algeria Defence Cooperation.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "A 28-member officer delegation from the War High College, Tamentfoust, Algeria, visited Headquarters Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area (HQ MG & G Area) as part of their Foreign Study Tour. The delegation was briefed on the Indian Army's Area Headquarters framework, including operational support, logistics, military-civil fusion and humanitarian assistance.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army said, "Showcasing the depth of professional military engagement, a 28-member officer delegation from the War High College, Tamentfoust, Algeria, gained comprehensive exposure to the functioning of an Area Headquarters at HQ Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area under the aegis of Southern Command. The interaction further strengthened India-Algeria Defence Cooperation through shared learning and enhanced interoperability."

The visit followed General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visiting Algeria from August 25 to 28, 2025. The visit came close on the heels of recent visits by President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief of the Defence Staff, underscoring the importance of strengthening India-Algeria relations, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

The visit aimed to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration, the statement added. (ANI)

