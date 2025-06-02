Algerian Parliament hosts Indian delegation led by Baijayant Panda

Algiers [Algeria], June 2 (ANI): Mohamed Khouane, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and the National Community Abroad in the Algerian Parliament, hosted a formal dinner in Algiers in honour of a visiting Group 1 of the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation.

The delegation is in Algeria from May 30 to June 2 to strengthen global cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

Group 1 of the all-party delegation is being led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior parliamentarian Baijayant Panda and includes Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Phangnon Konyak (BJP), Rekha Sharma (BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Satnam Singh Sandhu (BJP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, said India's relationship with Algeria is very old. He noted that India's support for Algeria's freedom struggle remains a key pillar of bilateral goodwill.

Speaking to ANI, Nishikant Dubey said, "Our relationship with Algeria is very old...India supported the National Liberation Front (FLN)...France had threatened us at that time. Then, the Indian government and the opposition decided to support the freedom struggle of Algeria. Algeria acknowledges it."

Before arriving in Algeria, the delegation spent two days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they held extensive discussions with senior government officials, policy think tanks, media representatives, and the Indian diaspora.

Baijayant Jay Panda told ANI that the talks were open and candid, particularly on the challenge of terrorism.

"Saudi Arabia has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, like us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia following the Pahalgam attack and the joint statement by both governments made it clear that there is no tolerance for any kind of terrorism," Panda said.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

India has sent several all-party delegations to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism. (ANI)

