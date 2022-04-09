Ali Sabry returns as Sri Lanka Finance Minister

PTI

Colombo, April 8

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry, who resigned from the post within 24 hours of his appointment, returned to the position on Friday and would head the government's negotiating team at the IMF as the island nation struggles to combat the unprecedented shortage of foreign reserves.

Change of mind Former Justice Minister Sabry told Parliament on Friday that he had resigned from the post to give way for someone more suitable to accept the post. However, since no one came forward to accept the post, he decided to continue as the Finance Minister.

“I will remain Finance Minister to do the needful to save the economy,” Sabry told Parliament. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed Sabry as the Finance Minister on April 4 after sacking his younger brother Basil Rajapaksa, who was at the centre of anger within the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna coalition. However, he submitted his letter of resignation to the President within 24 hours amid mass protests against the government over alleged economic mismanagement. President Rajapaksa had not accepted Sabry's resignation. —