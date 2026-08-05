"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued": MEA after Indian vessel sinks off Yemen after attack

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the attack on Indian-flagged commercial vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya', which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, and said all 13 Indian nationals aboard the vessel have been rescued.

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In a statement, the MEA said, "We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026."

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"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued," the Ministry said, adding that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew.

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"We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

The Ministry also expressed concern over continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said.

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"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA added.

The statement came on the same day after Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said India strongly condemned the attack on Indian mechanised sailing vessel 'Faize Noore Oliya' near Yemeni waters, after the vessel capsized and sank, with all 14 seafarers, including 13 Indians, safely rescued.

In a post on X, Sonowal said, "Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink."

https://x.com/sarbanandsonwal/status/2084681410502377867

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he said.

The Minister added that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces (NRF), the vessel was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, causing it to sink.

The Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard subsequently carried out a joint rescue operation, rescuing all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni national.

The crew were taken to safety and provided medical assistance, with no casualties reported, according to the report.

The National Resistance Forces (NRF) are deployed along Yemen's western coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait following a resurgence of attacks targeting commercial vessels.

On July 20, the Houthi group announced what it described as a "naval blockade" on Saudi Arabia, prompting Riyadh to warn that it would respond firmly to threats targeting its vessels.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and is a key international shipping route. (ANI)

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