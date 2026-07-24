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Home / World / All 28 Indian crew safe after tanker attacked in Iranian waters: Indian Embassy in Tehran

All 28 Indian crew safe after tanker attacked in Iranian waters: Indian Embassy in Tehran

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 24 (ANI): All 28 Indian crew members aboard the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA are safe following an attack on the vessel in Iranian territorial waters, the Embassy of India in Tehran confirmed on Friday.

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In an official statement, the Embassy acknowledged the incident involving the LPG tanker DISHA (IMO No. 8818219) and stated it has been maintaining active contact with local officials to ensure the crew's well-being.

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"The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe," the statement read, adding that diplomatic officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

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The Embassy added that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with the concerned authorities regarding the incident.

The statement did not provide details about the nature of the attack or the condition of the vessel.

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The upadate comes as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stressed that "under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

Addressing the 21st East Asia Summit in the Philippine capital, the External Affairs Minister asserted that deliberate strikes on maritime crew members, non-military vessels, and crucial infrastructure are entirely unacceptable.

"India stresses that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, fully in consonance with international law," Jaishankar said, adding that "under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

Amid continuing attacks on merchant vessels and the heightened security situation in the Gulf, India's Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) had advised ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, saying the "safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers" remain "central" to its mandate.

In a circular published on July 17, titled "DGMA Advisory on Precautionary Measures for the Safety and Security of Indian Seafarers in view of the Heightened Security Situation in the Gulf Region", the Directorate said, "The safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, and the security of Indian ships, remain central to the mandate of the Directorate General of Maritime Administration."

The advisory cited attacks on merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT, saying the incidents over the past few days had "increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area significantly."

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region," the advisory said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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