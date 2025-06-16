New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Farid Faridasr, the Cultural Counsellor at Iran Culture House in Delhi, said that Iran has expectations from the world that countries should condemn the attack by Israel on Iran. Noting that the country has cleared its position that it doesn't seek nuclear weapons and has had the most visits by the IAEA, the Counsellor also remarked that the safety of people in Iran is their top priority.

Speaking to ANI on the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Farid Faridasr said, "One thing is very clear and evident for the international community that they (Israel) have invaded our country and they have attacked on our civilians as well as the army members and we have just responded. And it is ideal that international community should put some pressure on the invader country, not us. And we are trying to respond to that attack which happened on our soil."

Speaking about the nuclear issue, Counsellor Faridasr said, "We always cleared our position that we've never been looking for the nuclear weapons and it is just a stunt by the enemy countries. The most visits by IAEA, we had in our country, Chiefs have visited Iran a number of times and a number of times we have cleared that Iran was never looking for the weapons and we were just using it for our energy in our country".

On the issue of the safety of people, he told ANI, "The security of our civilians is a top priority. Iran's top priority is that they want to make sure the security for Iranian nations as well as the foreigners living in Iran... Till now, whatever we received, through official channels, the news is there that there's no casualty or harm for any foreign nationals in Iran."

On the evacuation of Indians from Iran, he said, "The embassies of both countries are in touch and they are trying best to do so and whenever it will be possible of reopening the airspace, they will do it."

In his remarks, Faridasr said, "The only expectation which we have from all countries in the world is that they should definitely condemn the attack which took place by Israel in Iran."

Tensions have escalated in West Asia after Israel carried out strikes in Iran.

The developments come amid the background of Israel and Iran tensions in West Asia.

Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival", adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. Called. "Operation True Promise 3," the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression. (ANI)

