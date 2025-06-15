DT
Home / World / "All necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety, wellbeing": Indian Embassy in Israel

"All necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety, wellbeing": Indian Embassy in Israel

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 15 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory for the members of the Indian community amid the tensions between Israel and Iran in West Asia.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and well-being."

It added, "Embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is in regular touch with the Israeli authorities."

It further noted, "As you know, National Emergency announced by the Govt. of Israel is in place. Airspace is closed. All Indian nationals are once again advised to stay vigilant, strictly avoid any unnecessary movement and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng)."

Providing helpline numbers, the Embassy said that they are functional 24/7 for assistance.

"Safety and security of Indian nationals is most paramount for us. Our helplines are functional 24/7 for any assistance regarding the present situation.

Telephone: +972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in"

The developments come amid the background of Israel and Iran tensions in West Asia.

Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival", adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. Called. "Operation True Promise 3," the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

