DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / All nine Indian seafarers on board chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania: Embassy

All nine Indian seafarers on board chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania: Embassy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bucharest [Romania], October 17 (ANI): All nine Indian seafarers aboard chemical tanker YARA J are safe, and the vessel has reached Romania's Port of Constanta, the Indian Embassy in Bucharest stated on Saturday.

The confirmation came after India's Ambassador to Romania, Manoj Mohapatra, spoke with Romanian authorities and the tanker’s Company Security Officer (CSO).

Advertisement

In a statement shared on X, the diplomatic mission noted, "Amb. Manoj Mohapatra spoke with Romanian authorities, including SAR Romania and MRCC Constanta, as well as the CSO of the chemical tanker YARA J (IMO: 9221803). It was confirmed that all nine Indian seafarers on board are safe and the vessel has arrived at the Port of Constanta. The Ambassador assured them of the Government of India's full support and assistance."

Advertisement

Previously, the Embassy indicated that three Indian citizens who had been rescued from the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov following an attack in the Black Sea had left Romania to return home.

According to posts published by the Embassy on X, "Three Indian nationals, Shri Sahil Sandhu, Shri Ashwini Kumar and Shri Harman Singh, departed for India today. The Embassy provided all necessary support and assistance to facilitate their return."

Advertisement

The Embassy further conveyed its appreciation, adding, "We express our sincere gratitude to the Romanian authorities, Constanta County Hospital, and the Romanian rescue teams for their invaluable assistance, cooperation and support."

Those three individuals had been rescued from the vessel on October 6.

On October 7, New Delhi strongly condemned assaults directed at commercial vessels throughout the Black Sea corridor, renewing appeals for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to reduce regional friction and restore peace.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that strikes targeting commercial shipping imperil maritime trade and place seafarers in grave danger.

Jaiswal stated, "We have seen a string of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last one or two days. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community. First, the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack while it was sailing in the Black Sea. There were three Indian nationals on board. All of them are safe, but one of them got injured, and he is receiving treatment. We thank the Romanian authorities, who lent us a helping hand and have been very helpful in this particular incident." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts