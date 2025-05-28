All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrives in Riyadh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 28 (ANI): In a strong demonstration of India's united political front against terrorism, an all-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore avenues of cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Arabia Council Friendship Committee of the Shura Council.

"India's stand on terrorism is resolute & uncompromising -- a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Friendship Committee Shura Council, as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership," Panda wrote on X.

Advertisement

The all-party delegation includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla.

This multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Advertisement

Alongside its diplomatic engagements in Riyadh, the delegation also met members of the Indian diaspora and civil society in Kuwait, including former ministers, royal family members, editors, leading industrialists, academicians, and opinion makers. The session served to share India's united message against terrorism and underline the importance of international awareness, receiving strong support from community members.

Meanwhile, India is set to intensify efforts against terror funding linked to Pakistan, which has resulted in Pakistan's placement back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List. Government sources revealed that India will submit a detailed dossier to FATF, the global watchdog on money laundering and terror financing, presenting evidence and concerns regarding the involvement of certain entities and individuals in terror financing and money laundering activities.

This diplomatic outreach is part of a wider campaign following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. In its military response, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Modi government's diplomatic campaign has deployed seven multi-party delegations to reinforce India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism globally. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)