All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad departs for France

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The seventh group of an All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad departed for France on Sunday. The Members of Parliament will visit France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Advertisement

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Together in the fight against terrorism. The seventh group of All Party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad @rsprasad has departed for 6-country visit. The delegation will be visiting UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark."

Advertisement

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1926523264089686016

Six All-party delegations have already departed for their respective destinations

Advertisement

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, M J Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Amar Singh from Congress MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, UK, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised that India believes in peace and harmony, but will take strong action against terrorism. He highlighted that the security of every Indian citizen is the government's top priority. He added that terrorism is a global issue, with Pakistan being a major hub of terrorist activities.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said,"I am going to present India's strong side in European countries. Together, we will say only two things effectively- we believe in peace and harmony but if there is a terrorist attack on Indians from across the border, then there will be Operation Sindoor. The security of every Indian citizen is the responsibility of this government and today terrorism is a cancer which is troubling the whole world, a big center of which is Pakistan..."

He also lauded Congress leaders on the delegation for their role in the mission abroad and acknowledged the cooperation of opposition leaders participating in the mission. "Congress ke neta bahar gaye hai, accha kaam kar rahe hai," he said.

The BJP leader also asserted that the delegation represented the entire country and all of them from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari are speaking the same language against terrorism.

"This delegation represents the entire country. Thambidurai is from Tamil Nadu, Purandeswari is from Andhra Pradesh, Amr Singh is from Punjab, Samik Bhattacharya is from West Bengal, MJ Akbar is from Delhi, Ghulam Ji is from Kashmir, Priyanka Ji is from Maharashtra and Pankaj Saran is a retired ambassador. This is mini-India. The entire India is going. India is one from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and we are to speak the same language...," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)