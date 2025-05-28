All-Party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi interacts with editorial board of Athens-based newspaper

Athens [Greece], May 28 (ANI): An all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi interacted with the Athens-based newspaper Kathimerini in Athens on Wednesday as part of the government's diplomatic outreach to highlight India's stance on terrorism.

"The members of the delegation led by Kanimozhi held a constructive interaction with the editorial board of Kathimerini during which they conveyed India's 'new normal' policy on terrorism. They emphasised India's firm stance against terrorism in all its forms," posted India in Greece on X.

Earlier in the day, the all-party parliamentary delegation led by Kanimozhi met with Maria Gavouneli, the Director General of Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

The all-party delegation met the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Tasos Chatzivasileiou, and other officials. During the meeting, the leaders exchanged pleasantries and posed for a group photo.

The all-party delegation group of six MPs reached Greece on Tuesday evening. Indian Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon welcomed the delegation at the airport.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf, also met Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO) President Marjan Setinc.

Recalling an earlier meeting, former Indian Ambassador to the European Union Manjeev Singh Puri stated that Russia and Slovenia have expressed strong support for India's global stance against terrorism, calling it a "cancer of the modern world" that must be eradicated.

Puri emphasised the significance of global support for India's stance against terrorism. "This is a very important point because Pakistan is also a member of the Security Council and so to have the other non-permanent members and the permanent members understanding our position reflecting it ensures that Pakistan doesn't get a word in edgeways and that they instead are kept on the mat and the world's focus remains on dismantling terror," Puri said.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

The all-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

