All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrives in Greece

Athens [Greece], May 28 (ANI): The all-party delegation group 6, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, reached Greece on Tuesday evening. Indian Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon welcomed the delegation at the airport.

During their next one-and-a-half-day visit, the delegation will engage with Greek government officials, media personalities, and parliamentarians, highlighting Pakistan's terrorism and India's Operation Sindoor.

Recalling an earlier meeting, Former Indian Ambassador to the European Union Manjeev Singh Puri stated that Russia and Slovenia have expressed strong support for India's global stance against terrorism, calling it a "cancer of the modern world" that must be eradicated.

While speaking to ANI, Puri said, "We had excellent meetings in Russia and Slovenia, and it is particularly heartening to hear from both these countries that they are with us on the global fight against terrorism. In fact, Slovenian delegations at various points when they met us not only agreed with us but said that terrorism is the cancer of the modern world and needs to be tackled, and we need to do whatever we can, and the world needs to be firmly with it..."

Puri emphasized the significance of global support for India's stance against terrorism.

"This is a very important point because Pakistan is also a member of the Security Council and so to have the other non-permanent members and the permanent members understanding our position reflecting it ensures that Pakistan doesn't get a word in edgeways and that they instead are kept on the mat and the world's focus remains on dismantling terror," Puri said.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

