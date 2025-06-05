DT
All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor meets US Vice President JD Vance

All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor meets US Vice President JD Vance

ANI
Updated At : 09:05 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the Vice President of the US, JD Vance, on Thursday.

Shashi Tharoor shared the meeting details in a post on X. He noted that deliberations took place on various important issues, including counter-terrorism and enhancing technological cooperation between the two countries.

He wrote on X, "Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds. #IndiaUS #Diplomacy #StrategicPartnership"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The all-party delegation reached the US after completing their visit to Brazil. Their purpose is to brief key US stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic effort launched to combat terrorism and disinformation following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement by the Indian Embassy, on June 4, the all-party delegation met the leadership of the House Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans in the 119th Congress, including the co-chairs Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Rich McCormick and the vice co-chairs Rep. Andy Barr and Rep. Marc Veasey.

The delegation also met the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) in a special high-power meeting hosted by Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast and Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks.

Also, in attendance were HFAC's South and Central Asia Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Bill Huizenga, Ranking Member Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and HFAC's East Asia & Pacific Subcommittee Chairperson Rep. Young Kim and Ranking Member Rep. Ami Bera.

As per the Embassy, in a separate interaction, members of the delegation also met with Rep. Lisa McClain, Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference for the 119th Congress- the highest-ranking woman in Congress and the delegation had also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora.

The Indian diaspora members shared their message of solidarity with the victims of terrorism and support for India's fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

