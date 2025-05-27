DT
All party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde meets Congo President's of Foreign Affairs Berthold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata

All party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde meets Congo President's of Foreign Affairs Berthold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata

The Indian delegation and Congo delegates also observed a moment of silence in the memory of the victims of the Pahalgam attack.
ANI
Updated At : 10:12 PM May 27, 2025 IST
Kinshasa [Congo], May 27 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde had a meeting with the President of Foreign Affairs, Congo, Berthhold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation and Congo delegates also observed a moment of silence in the memory of the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

In a post on social media X, the Indian Embassy of Congo in a post wrote "In a special gesture, H.E. Prof. Berthold Ulungu, President of Foreign Affairs Commission of National Assembly of DRC and its members observe a moment of silence for victims of Pahalgam terror attack with members of Indian All-party delegation."

Earlier on May 26, the delegation visited Senate and the National Assembly of Congo, where they interacted with several leaders from the country.

The all-party delegation met with Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport, Democratic Republic of Congo. The all-party delegation also met with the President of the Senate of Congo, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde.

Additionally, the delegation met the President of the National Assembly, Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi Nkingi.

The Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shinde, is touring key African nations to strengthen India's strategic and diplomatic relations and to build global consensus against terrorism.Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde in the Republic of Congo, on Monday, took a firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, stating that trade and terrorism cannot coexist, nor can terrorism and dialogue go hand in hand.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation met with Congolese Ministers and conveyed the objectives of Operation Sindoor and India's strong stance against terrorism.

Shinde stated, "Today, our all-party delegation met the Hon'ble Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner. In this meeting, we presented India's efforts and stand in the fight against terrorism. We also conveyed our message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The meeting reaffirmed India's anti-terrorism position, and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo extended full support to India in its fight against terrorism."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

