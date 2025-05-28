DT
All-party delegation: MP Milind Deora reaffirms India's firm stance on countering terrorism

All-party delegation: MP Milind Deora reaffirms India's firm stance on countering terrorism

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who is part of the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, emphasised India's resolve to respond decisively to any acts of terrorism.
ANI
Updated At : 07:11 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Panama City [Panama], May 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who is part of the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, emphasised India's resolve to respond decisively to any acts of terrorism.

MP Deora also expressed gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Panama for their role in influencing the Panama government's strong stance against cross-border terrorism.

"We are here, united, to convey a message to Pakistan that if you dare to attack us, be it Kashmir or Mumbai, we will teach you a lesson... I thank you people who are living here, as it's because of you, the Panama government has given a clear message to Pakistan that they will not tolerate cross-border terrorism," Deora said.

BJP MP Shashank Mani, part of the same delegation, also stated that India has consistently demonstrated remarkable patience and upheld peace.

However, when circumstances escalated beyond control, India decisively showcased its strength.

"We had shown immense patience and maintained peace, but when things went out of hand, we showed our strength... War is not good, and we naturally don't want to get involved in war, but we can't let hindrances distract us from the path of Viksit Bharat," Mani said.

The delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

