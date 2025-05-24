All Party Delegation pays tribute to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): The All Party Delegation currently in Japan led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose at Tama Cemetery, Tokyo on Saturday.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan, said the delegates drew inspiration from the unwavering courage of freedom fighters.

The Embassy said, "Hon'ble Member of Parliament Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, Head of the All Party Parliamentary delegation paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose at Tama Cemetery, Tokyo, on the eve of his birth anniversary. The delegation's visit to Japan began with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and concluded by paying tributes to Rash Behari Bose. Drawing inspiration from the unwavering courage of our freedom fighters, India today stands united with a resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. Never Forget Never Forgive."

Earlier in the day, Jha interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the Indian Embassy in Japan, a statement by the Embassy said.

The delegation talked of the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and, subsequent Operation Sindoor and India's stance of zero tolerance on terrorism.

"The delegation presented a unified front of India, clearly explained the role of Pakistan in the gruesome terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 and how India through Operation Sindoor destroyed the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. They emphasized India's zero tolerance to Terrorism and conveyed the messages that terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together," the Embassy statement said.

The delegation highlighted India's commitment to combat terrorism and urged the diaspora there to spread this message to every corner in Japan.

"They reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism and urged the Indian diaspora to continue to spread this message to every corner of Japan. They also expressed deep appreciation for the community's recent tribute at the Embassy to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack--echoing the powerful message: Never Forget Never Forgive," the statement said.

Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is currently in Japan and will head to other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism. (ANI)

