Alleged enforced disappearances surge in Balochistan; 6 individuals taken into custody

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have surfaced in Balochistan, where at least six individuals were reportedly taken into custody in separate incidents across multiple districts over the past week. The developments come amid an ongoing protest in Quetta that has now stretched beyond 6,100 days, highlighting the enduring nature of the crisis, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, four of the cases occurred between April 9 and 12 in Kharan, Noshki, and Gwadar. Two brothers, Niaz and Riaz, residents of Kharan and sons of Master Ayaz, were allegedly detained by Pakistani forces in the Taalan area on April 12 and have since not been seen. Earlier, on April 9, Bilal Baloch, a rickshaw driver from Killi Jamaldini in Noshki, was reportedly picked up from his residence and subsequently went missing.

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In another case, Amir Baloch, son of Karim, was allegedly taken into custody in Gwadar's Kalanch area on April 10 and remains unaccounted for. Two additional incidents were reported on April 13 in Kech district's Mand tehsil. Local sources stated that Frontier Corps personnel carried out pre-dawn raids in different locations. During one such raid in Khalaq Daan, 20-year-old driver Khurshid Murad was allegedly detained at around 3:00 am.

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Shortly after, another operation in Gyab Mand led to the reported detention of Shera, a 21-year-old farmer. Both individuals have reportedly disappeared. Families of the missing persons have voiced deep concern over the lack of information regarding their loved ones. They have urged authorities to either release the detainees or present them before courts if any legal charges exist, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, the protest camp led by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons outside the Quetta Press Club has entered its 6,135th consecutive day. Demonstrators continue to demand accountability, transparency, and adherence to legal procedures. Rights groups have repeatedly warned that enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial actions in Balochistan represent serious violations of human rights. Despite mounting criticism, Pakistani authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the latest allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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