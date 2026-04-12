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Home / World / Alleged honour killings in Balochistan highlight persistent lawlessness and gender violence

Alleged honour killings in Balochistan highlight persistent lawlessness and gender violence

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ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): In a troubling incident highlighting the fragile state of law enforcement in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a man and a woman were reportedly shot dead in separate locations in Kohlu district, in what the authorities suspect may be linked to so-called "honour" motives, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, reports indicate that the male victim, identified as Shabal, son of Gulzar, was gunned down in the Mithazai area, while the woman was killed in a separate attack in Rakhni.

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The coordinated nature of the incidents has raised serious concerns, though officials have yet to confirm a definitive link between the two killings. The attackers managed to escape immediately after the shootings, evading capture. Law enforcement personnel and local administrative officials reached both sites shortly after the incidents, where they began collecting forensic evidence and launched an initial inquiry.

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However, no arrests have been made so far, reflecting a recurring pattern of delayed accountability in such cases across the province. Authorities are continuing their investigation and have not ruled out alternative motives beyond 'honour' related claims.

Local observers and activists caution against the frequent misuse of the term "honour killing," arguing that it is often invoked to conceal personal vendettas, familial conflicts, or other disputes. This narrative, they say, allows perpetrators to exploit cultural justifications to escape scrutiny. Human rights organisations have long expressed alarm over the persistence of gender-based violence in Balochistan, where weak legal enforcement and entrenched tribal norms often hinder justice, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Many such incidents remain unreported, particularly in remote regions where state presence is minimal and social pressures discourage victims' families from pursuing legal action. Civil society groups continue to call for stronger legal mechanisms and consistent prosecution to deter such crimes, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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