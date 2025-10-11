DT
Home / World / Almost 30 suicide bombers operarting in Pak since 2 yrs are Afghans: Pak DG ISPR alleges

Almost 30 suicide bombers operarting in Pak since 2 yrs are Afghans: Pak DG ISPR alleges

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Peshawar [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Saturday alleged that nearly 30 suicide bombers involved in attacks over the past two years were Afghan nationals, trying to orchestrate terrorism against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, the DGD ISPR said that a terror-crime nexus lies behind ongoing terrorist activities, without acknowledging their own security lapses, as per ARY News.

Chaudhry added that a "political-criminal nexus" is behind the recent surge in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The military's spokesperson stated that certain elements are promoting a false narrative against ongoing anti-terror operations, which he said not only misleads the public but also mocks the sacrifices of Pakistan's security forces.

He added that this deliberate campaign reflects the political-criminal nexus is behind the terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan -- and particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) -- has battled the scourge of terrorism for the past two decades, as per ARY News, adding that the press conference was held to review the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chaudhry said that a political-criminal nexus is driving terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He warned that no one will be permitted to barter away the rights or future of the people of KP for personal gain, as per ARY News.

He added that the political alliances supporting terrorists are not operating effectively in Sindh and Punjab, but that KP remains targeted by such collusion.

Addressing root causes, he identified several factors responsible for the continued presence of terrorism: failure to fully implement the National Action Plan, politicisation of terrorism-related issues that confuses the nation, and external encouragement, as per ARY News.

He also cited safe havens and resupply of modern weapons in Afghanistan as contributing factors.

The DG ISPR alleged that nearly 30 Afghan suicide attackers were used over the last two years, which, he said, indicates external exploitation of Afghanistan for violent ends. He further warned of a terror-crime nexus and foreign terrorists operating in the region, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

