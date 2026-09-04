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Home / World / Altaf Hussain warns of ‘silent struggle’ between Zardari, Pakistan military establishment

Altaf Hussain warns of ‘silent struggle’ between Zardari, Pakistan military establishment

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 4 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and Supremo Altaf Hussain has claimed that a “silent struggle” is underway between Pakistan’s military establishment and President Asif Ali Zardari, warning that the debate over creating new provinces could push the country into a major political and security crisis.

 In his 462nd urgent TikTok message, dated September 2, Hussain alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was attempting to provoke tensions in Sindh and urged politically aware and peace-loving residents to stay away from what he described as efforts to incite violence.

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Hussain said discussions on new provinces had been raised by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the DG ISPR, but alleged that the Muhajir community was being unfairly blamed for the proposal. He appealed to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to consider the concerns and security of Muhajirs.

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 The MQM founder also claimed that deliberations were underway over a possible 28th Constitutional Amendment, which could include the creation of new provinces. Referring to the 26th and 27th Amendments, he alleged that political parties had previously reached agreements to facilitate their passage.

 Questioning Zardari’s prolonged stay abroad, Hussain claimed that the President had travelled to Austria in connection with his son Bilawal Zardari’s wedding and was currently in London. He also referred to an alleged hour-long meeting between Zardari and Naqvi in London, claiming that an important message was conveyed to the President.

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 Hussain alleged that disagreements over the proposed constitutional changes reflected growing differences between Zardari and the military leadership. He warned that a political deadlock could trigger serious constitutional consequences, including the possibility of martial law or an interim government.

 He further cautioned that tensions between the military and Sindhi nationalist groups could escalate into widespread unrest. On Balochistan, Hussain referred to ongoing violence between security forces and Baloch fighters and called for greater political consideration for the Baloch people.

 Hussain also alleged that influential PPP figures were using inflammatory rhetoric against Muhajirs and urged Sindhi intellectuals and citizens to reject hate speech and attempts to provoke conflict.

 He warned that if Pakistan descended into a broader civil conflict, foreign powers including the US and UK would not come to its rescue, and appealed to Pakistanis to take his warnings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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