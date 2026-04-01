Altaf skeptical of the resumption of US-Iran peace talks

London [UK], April 21 (ANI): Altaf Hussain, the founding leader and Supremo of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), has expressed concern over escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, warning that ongoing developments have cast serious doubt over the continuation of diplomatic talks.

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In a public address delivered via TikTok, Hussain stated that the re-imposed closure of the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with an American blockade and the reported US capture of an Iranian vessel, has created uncertainty regarding whether a second round of negotiations between the two countries will take place.

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He noted that both sides continue to exchange strong statements, raising fears of renewed conflict.

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Hussain urged a peaceful resolution and emphasised the need for dialogue. He appealed for prayers that both nations return to the negotiating table, achieve successful talks, and establish a lasting ceasefire.

Highlighting the human cost of the ongoing conflict, he said that in the past 51 days, thousands of people, including youth, elderly individuals, women, and children, have lost their lives, while many others have been injured or permanently disabled.

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Hussain stressed the emotional and social consequences of war, pointing out the suffering of orphaned children and grieving parents.

He underscored that the pain of loss is universal and not limited by religion or nationality.

He concluded by urging an end to violence, calling on the international community to prioritise peace, humanity, and the welfare of innocent lives. (ANI)

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