DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Always preparing for plan B": White House as Trump's tariff power faces Supreme Court test

"Always preparing for plan B": White House as Trump's tariff power faces Supreme Court test

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251105011327
Advertisement

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI) As the US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this week on President Donald Trump's power to impose reciprocal tariffs, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was prepared for all outcomes but remained confident in its legal position.

Advertisement

"The White House is always preparing for plan B. It would be imprudent of the President's advisors not to prepare for such a situation," Leavitt said. "We are 100% in the President and his team's legal arguments and the merits of the law in this case. We remain optimistic that the Supreme Court is going to do the right thing."

Advertisement

Leavitt further stated that the issue extends beyond Trump's presidency. "This case is not just about President Trump, it's about the use of the emergency authorisation of tariffs for future Presidents in the administrations to come," she said, adding that Trump views economic security as inseparable from national security.

Advertisement

Ahead of the hearing, Trump described the case as critical to the nation's future."Tomorrow's United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country," he wrote on Truth Social.

"With a Victory, we have tremendous, but fair, Financial and National Security. Without it, we are virtually defenceless against other countries that have, for years, taken advantage of us. Our Stock Market is consistently hitting record highs, and our country has never been more respected than it is right now. A big part of this is the Economic Security created by Tariffs, and the Deals that we have negotiated because of them."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed he will attend the hearing in person. "I'm actually going and sit hopefully in the front row and listen, have a ringside seat," he said on Fox News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts