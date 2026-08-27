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Home / World / "Always with Nepal": India hands over 10 tons of humanitarian aid as country reels from devastating flash floods

"Always with Nepal": India hands over 10 tons of humanitarian aid as country reels from devastating flash floods

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ANI
Updated At : 08:08 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): Demonstrating unflagging solidarity during a time of crisis following catastrophic flash floods, the Embassy of India in Nepal has stepped forward with crucial backing, underscoring its deep-rooted partnership with the Himalayan nation.

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Emphasising its steadfast commitment to the Himalayan nation amid a catastrophic natural calamity, the Embassy of India in Nepal announced vital support, posting on X, "Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support."

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The immediate diplomatic response follows the disaster that struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River region on Wednesday, triggering one of the deadliest events in the country's modern history, according to The Kathmandu Post.

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The disaster was triggered when an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi, striking Timure near the China border at Rasuwagadhi and sending a violent surge downstream towards Syaphrubesi without warning. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning before the flood struck.

At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while nearly 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster. Citing the Nepalese police post on X, CNN reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among those missing.

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Furthermore, according to Nepal's Tourism Board, around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of the country, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies. A statement from Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said hundreds of people, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, have gone missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.

A preliminary assessment cited by The Kathmandu Post highlighted extensive infrastructure destruction across three districts, including nine destroyed hydropower projects, nine commercial bank branches, 19 motorable bridges, and roughly 40 kilometres of highway swept away. As emergency search and rescue operations continue, India's delivery of 10 tons of humanitarian relief aims to bolster ongoing recovery efforts on the ground.

Following these developments, at the highest political levels on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance, stating that India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time, and noted that teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Building on these ongoing relief efforts, India has also begun mobilising humanitarian assistance for Nepal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, "India's HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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