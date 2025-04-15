Amararam Gujar appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malawi

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Indian Foreign Service officer Amararam Gujar was on Tuesday appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Malawi, a country in southeastern Africa.

Kumar is presently serving as Deputy Chief of Mission, Rome.

"Amararam Gujar (IFS: 2008), presently Deputy Chief of Mission, Rome, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malawi," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

According to MEA, India and Malawi shares cordial and friendly bilateral relations. India established diplomatic relations with Malawi immediately after its Independence in 1964.

Advertisement

Subsequently, a resident Mission in Malawi was established; however, due to some administrative reasons, the High Commission in Malawi was closed in 1993, though India continued to have diplomatic relations with Malawi, the MeA said.

Malawi was concurrently accredited to India's Mission in Zambia until February 2012. The resident mission was re-opened in March, 2012. Malawi opened its Mission in Delhi in February, 2007, it said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)