Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 9 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika on Sunday met with Kuwait's Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs, and Investment, Noura Sulaiman Al-Fassam.

The two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral investment cooperation across various sectors.

Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on H.E Noura Sulaiman Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment of Kuwait. Discussions pertained to bilateral investment cooperation in different sectors.@ANI pic.twitter.com/gGGg7twMsO — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) March 9, 2025

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait wrote, "Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on H.E Noura Sulaiman Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment of Kuwait. Discussions pertained to bilateral investment cooperation in different sectors."

Earlier, last year in December, PM Modi visited Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, where PM Modi held multiple engagements and discussions to further deepen the India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi also interacted with Kuwaiti social media influencers who promote Yoga in the Gulf nation.

The Prime Minister discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech and security with the Emir of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Both the leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership.'

In a special gesture, the PM of Kuwait came to see off PM Modi at the airport as he left for India.

Ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace. On the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit, PM Modi was received by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership', the statement said.

Later, PM Modi also said in a post on X, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come." (ANI)

