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Home / World / Ambassador Gor champions stronger US-Rajasthan ties during meeting with Dy CM Diya Kumari

Ambassador Gor champions stronger US-Rajasthan ties during meeting with Dy CM Diya Kumari

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ANI
Updated At : 04:50 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday and reaffirmed strengthening ties to deepen the US-Rajasthan partnership.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ambassador further noted that he would be back in Rajasthan later this month.

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"Delighted to meet Deputy Chief Minister @KumariDiya and reaffirm our commitment to a strong U.S.-Rajasthan partnership that champions innovation and mutual growth. Looking forward to being back in Rajasthan later this month!", the US Envoy said.

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The leaders had also met in April earlier this year and during their meeting discussed avenues of collaboration, with a shared focus on growth and cultural exchange.

In a post on X, the Rajasthan Deputy CM had underscored how such engagements continue to reinforce the mutual commitment to deeper partnership and progress.

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"Had a cordial and constructive meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to India, Mr. @SergioGor, today. We discussed avenues of collaboration, with a shared focus on growth and cultural exchange. Such engagements continue to reinforce our mutual commitment to deeper partnership and progress," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gor shared in a post on X about his engagement with the US Consulate in Kolkata and highlighted how it is America's second-oldest diplomatic post in the world and plays a vital role in strengthening ties across India, including the growing east and northeast.

He also visited the Missionaries of Charity, prayed with the Sisters, and reflected on the legacy of Mother Teresa.

"Mother Teresa's Christian faith and life of service continues to inspire millions of people across continents", the US Envoy wrote on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gor had met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed further strengthening US-Assam ties for the welfare of the people.

In an earlier post on X, Ambassador Gor expressed confidence in expanding commercial cooperation between the United States and Assam, which, according to him, will create many "win-win scenarios" for both countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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