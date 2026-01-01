America "far stronger and more respected": Trump claims US will soon receive $600 billion from tariffs, hits out at media

Washington, DC [US], January 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has once again highlighted the revenue generated through tariffs imposed by his administration on various countries around the world after his return to the White House, asserting that the collections will soon cross USD 600 billion.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs," while accusing the media of deliberately ignoring the issue.

Advertisement

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115842866197248103

Advertisement

Taking aim at what he termed biased reporting, he added, "The Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court."

Reiterating his backing for tariffs, Trump linked the policy to both economic strength and national security.

Advertisement

"Because of Tariffs, our Country is financially, AND FROM A NATIONAL SECURITY STANDPOINT, FAR STRONGER AND MORE RESPECTED THAN EVER BEFORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he said.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the legal challenge to his tariff regime. In earlier remarks, he warned, "The biggest threat in history to United States National Security would be a negative decision on Tariffs by the US Supreme Court," adding that such an outcome would render the country "financially defenseless."

The tariff measures are currently under scrutiny by the US Supreme Court, where they have been challenged over whether the President exceeded his authority.

The last hearing was held in November, with the final ruling deferred to 2026, though no specific timeline has been announced.

India is among the countries facing steep tariffs from the United States.

At present, Indian exports are subject to a 50 per cent tariff, with half of it linked to India's purchase of Russian crude.

Referring to discussions with Indian leadership, Trump had said, "They wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them," he said.

Trump made the comments on Sunday while interacting with reporters aboard Air Force One during his flight back from Florida to Washington, DC. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)