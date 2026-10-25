"America stepped into a quagmire": Irani Parliament speaker warns US

Tehran [Iran], October 25 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the US on Sunday that it has trapped itself in a crisis, declaring that it was Washington that "stepped into a quagmire" through miscalculations and waging war against Iran.

According to remarks shared by ISNA agency, Ghalibaf made clear that the onus is entirely on the U.S. to resolve the ongoing confrontation.

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"As I have also stated previously, we have nothing new to say. It was America that, through miscalculations and waging war against Iran, stepped into a quagmire, and it is now they who must take the necessary measures to rescue themselves," Ghalibaf stated during a parliamentary session in Tehran.

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The parliamentary leader rejected any notion that military intimidation or public pressure would force Tehran into submission, contrasting contemporary Iran with its past leadership.

"The Americans assume that with a few levers of media pressure or military threats, they can make this great nation surrender to them, unaware that today's Iran is not the Iran of the humiliating Pahlavi era, but rather a strong fortress of self-confidence, defensive capability, and iron will that will never allow any foreign power to dictate terms to the honour of this land," he said.

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Addressing escalating regional tensions and military threats, Ghalibaf warned that Iran remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty against any potential escalation.

"We will not be intimidated, and we are prepared to deliver a response beyond their imagination to any violation of the territorial integrity of great Iran," Ghalibaf asserted. "Therefore, threats of widespread war or assassination are not matters that will make the Iranian nation compromise on its rights and interests."

He concluded by emphasising that diplomatic claims or gestures from Washington would remain meaningless without a fundamental shift in policy and concrete actions.

"Until the Americans change their behaviour, abandon their bullying nature and greed, and make tangible, concrete, and real amends on the ground for their violated commitments, no claim will hold a shred of credibility for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ghalibaf declared.

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said there is a possibility that an attack on Iran could happen soon.

The remarks were made after Trump cast his ballot in the midterm elections early on Saturday in Florida.

Interacting with reporters, when asked if the US will carry out a possible attack on Iran, Trump said, "Do you really think I'd tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

The US President defended his administration's plan in West Asia while praising the forces on the ground.

"We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran's policies would remain in place regardless of whether another war breaks out, warning that any further military action against Tehran would be irrational.

Araghchi also said that the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its previous state following the 40-day war, asserting that the conflict had brought a fundamental change in the regional security landscape. (ANI)

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