American companies have huge interest in India, highlights US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Highlighting the deepening India-US partnership, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said that American companies continue to view India as a key investment destination, while also highlighting the strides made in the bilateral trade between the two countries that has now grown to over USD 240 billion from around USD 20 billion a decade ago.

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He made the remarks while addressing the gathering at the QUANTUM exhibition during his visit to Bengaluru.

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Gor said Karnataka alone is home to more than 1,000 American companies, reflecting the expanding economic engagement between the two countries.

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"The United States is here because we care about being here. This state (Karnataka) has over a thousand American companies. There's not a lot of places in the world that can say that, and that is growing day by day," he said.

Emphasising the growing interest among US businesses, Gor said American firms regularly approach the US Embassy seeking opportunities to expand their presence in India.

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"Every single day at the embassy, I have American companies coming over and meeting and asking, 'Is India the place for us to be at?' Week after week, we see more companies opening here and partnering with us in identifying those win-win situations," he said.

He also recalled the rapid growth in bilateral economic ties, and said trade between the two countries has increased significantly over the past decade.

"Ten years ago, it was about USD 20 billion. Today, it's over USD 240 billion. Those are real numbers. Those are real results. Every single week, every single month, you are seeing more engagement with the United States," Gor said.

Highlighting the strategic breadth of the India-US partnership, he said the two countries cooperate across defence, healthcare, technology and critical supply chains.

"India has more military exercises with the United States than with anyone else. When it comes to pharma, 40 per cent of our generic pharmaceuticals come from India. It goes back to trust. We trust India and we want to work with India," he said.

Gor also underscored India's inclusion in the US-led Pax Silica initiative, describing it as a milestone in strengthening resilient and trusted global supply chains.

"When I got here, one of the first items that I was determined to get across the finish line was for India to join Pax Silica. Pax Silica is a trusted supply chain that the United States and our partner countries can work together on to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted," he said.

He noted that India was among the first ten countries invited to join the initiative, ahead of several other US allies.

"That is one of the reasons the United States invited India to be among the first 10 countries to have joined Pax Silica. After India, we've had Germany, Japan and other trusted allies and partners join. But to us, it was vitally important to do more with India," Gor said.

The envoy further said the scale of interest among leading American companies in India continues to grow across sectors.

"Every day, I'm amazed by the interest I see from the United States in India. In the last 24 hours alone, I've met with Meta, I've met with the CEO of Rolls-Royce, and I've met with the CEO of Netflix. That's just in one day," he said.

"If you looked at what my month looks like and the number of companies that come to India, I would say it is unmatched. There is no sector you can name where the United States and India are not working together," Gor added.

In a post on X, Gor shared snippets from his visit to the QUANTUM exhibition and noted how critical and emerging technologies remain central to the bilateral partnership.

"Our countries are committed to expanding scientific collaboration and developing the next generation of scientists and creators," he said.

Great visit to @SciGalleryBLR to explore the QUANTUM exhibition alongside @CMofKarnataka @kiranshaw and @JahnaviPhalkey. Critical and emerging technologies remain central to the U.S.-India partnership. Our countries are committed to expanding scientific collaboration and… pic.twitter.com/qmNo8qM5lr — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 7, 2026

Gor also held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and said on X that it focused on the shared commitment to innovation and investment.

A very good meeting with @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar focused on our shared commitment to innovation and investment. Looking forward to expanding our great partnership! pic.twitter.com/TMBYneC2sg — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 7, 2026

Earlier today, Gor also met industry leaders and government representatives on Friday to advance US-India collaborations across advanced manufacturing, technology, space, and environmental sectors. (ANI)

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