American congressional delegation visits Israel on holocaust remembrance day

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hosted a bi-partisan American congressional delegation headed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat, New York). The delegation was in the country to honor Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"We will never again be a defenseless nation," said Sa'ar. "Israel will not allow anyone, including the so-called 'international legal institutions', to undermine our basic right to self-defense. We thank our friends from the U.S., our greatest ally, for their support!" (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)