DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / American congressional delegation visits Israel on holocaust remembrance day

American congressional delegation visits Israel on holocaust remembrance day

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hosted a bi-partisan American congressional delegation headed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat, New York). The delegation was in the country to honor Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Apr 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hosted a bi-partisan American congressional delegation headed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat, New York). The delegation was in the country to honor Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"We will never again be a defenseless nation," said Sa'ar. "Israel will not allow anyone, including the so-called 'international legal institutions', to undermine our basic right to self-defense. We thank our friends from the U.S., our greatest ally, for their support!" (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper