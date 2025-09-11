American flags to be flown at half-mast in memory of Charlie Kirk

Washington DC [US], September 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has directed that American flags be flown at half-mast until September 14 as a mark of respect in the memory of Charlie Kirk, the White House said in an official statement on Wednesday (US local time).

As per the proclamation, the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset of September 14, 2025.

The statement also mentioned that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned Kirk's killing, calling it a "tragedy" and a sign of "cowardice."

"The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy, and a sign of the utter desperation and cowardice of those who could not defeat him in argument. Charlie Kirk has been killed not for espousing extremist views - because he didn't. He has been killed for saying things that used to be simple common sense. He has been killed because he had the courage to stand up publicly for reasonable opinions held by millions and millions of ordinary people both in the US and Britain. The world has a shining new martyr to free speech. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," Johnson wrote in a post on X.

Charlie Kirk was the head of Turning Point USA and was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University. Videos from the scene showed chaos as attendees fled after the gunfire.

According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when a shot was fired from a nearby building. Hs was the only person injured in the incident.

The university informed students that "a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker," and a suspect has been taken into custody.

In one clip, Kirk appeared to fall back as blood came from his neck. He was sitting under a tent with the slogan "The American Comeback" when the incident happened, as per The New York Times. (ANI)

