'American leadership was necessary to achieve this peace', says US VP Vance after concluding visit to Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 24 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance concluded his visit to Israel, which celebrated the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, brokered by US President Donald Trump and several other countries from Asia. He underlined that while American leadership was 'necessary' to achieve peace, it would also be necessary to supervise it. He thanked the Israeli leadership and asked all to pray for peace.

Advertisement

In the remarks posted on X on Friday (local time), Vance said, "Returning home from an amazing trip to Israel to celebrate and implement President Trump's historic peace agreement. This is a great moment for our country and the world. I'm grateful to Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, and the Israeli government for hosting so many productive conversations. I'm also grateful to the many Muslim nations working to support the peace."

Advertisement

He further highlighted, "I'm particularly proud of the American military leaders working to mediate and supervise this peace process. President Trump has been clear: while there will be no American boots on the ground in Gaza, American leadership was necessary to achieve this peace and it will be necessary to supervise it."

Advertisement

Vance shared that while it was a busy trip, he was able to make two personal stops-- the City of David and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

He said on X, "While it was a busy trip, I was able to make two personal stops. First, the City of David is one of the archaeological marvels of the world, and though it's still mostly closed to the public, they plan to open it soon. It's amazing to realize to you are walking a path that Christ himself would have walked 2,000 years ago. The people who've worked to excavate and preserve this place are amazing human beings, and I'm grateful to them, particularly my gracious tour guides! Second, I already posted about the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, but it's worth saying again: it's the most amazing place I've ever been. I encourage all of you to continue praying for peace!"

Advertisement

On Thursday, the US Vice President held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. As per the Vice President's office, their talks focused on the Gaza peace deal formulated by US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)