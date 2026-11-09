Americans are "disgusted with Israel" and tired of its "forever wars": Iranian Foreign Minister

Tehran [Iran], November 9 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a scathing critique of Washington's ties with Jerusalem, asserting that the American public is thoroughly exhausted by what he termed "Forever Wars".

In a post on X on Monday, Araghchi shared a video clip of US President Donald Trump's interview with CBS's 60 Minutes. In the broadcast segment, Trump noted that voters strongly disliked the war and subsequent spikes in petrol prices, adding that there is an "amazingly massive antipathy" towards the conflict.

Using the footage to critique the enduring relationship between Washington and Jerusalem, Araghchi wrote in his post on X, "POTUS clearly recognises that the vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel. Strikingly, he seems confused about why that's the case. Americans are evidently sick and tired of Israel bamboozling US administrations into Forever Wars. They have had enough. So has our region."

The sharp social media critique underscores the heightened geopolitical friction persisting between Tehran and Washington.

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Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that fresh military strikes against Iran remain “highly unlikely”, provided that ongoing negotiations continue to advance, though he stopped short of completely ruling out the prospect of further military action.

During a telephone interview with CNN, President Trump asserted that Washington had already delivered a crushing blow to Tehran, rendering additional military action “highly unlikely” to be required.

“It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement,” Trump noted, addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions and the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The US leader also maintained that American forces had mapped out critical infrastructure targets across Iran, highlighting that power plants and bridges had been identified, and boasted that authorities could destroy 38 bridges in an hour.

“Most likely it will not be necessary,” Trump reiterated. “They want to make a deal so badly.”

Earlier, President Trump disclosed that diplomatic channels remained active as his administration imposed fresh sanctions targeting eight Canadian firms alleged to have assisted Tehran in laundering funds via cryptocurrency networks.

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“We're talking to Iran. We have been,” Trump told reporters prior to leaving the White House.

Depicting the military situation as highly advantageous for the United States, the President reported that the Strait of Hormuz was reopening.

“We've beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran,” he said.

When pressed on what message he wished to convey to Tehran, President Trump balanced his assertions of military triumph with confirmation that diplomatic contacts persisted.

The remarks coincided with an announcement from the US Treasury Department detailing sanctions against eight money services businesses operating in Canada under the banner of Operation Economic Outcast.

According to the Treasury, these enterprises swapped Iranian rials, along with other fiat currencies, for digital assets to facilitate international financial transactions for Iran. Officials added that multiple entities had engaged with blacklisted Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges or digital wallets tied directly to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

More than eight months after the initial wave of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, President Trump has continued to project ambiguous signals regarding his stance on resolving the war. Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked, with minimal headway in formal diplomatic initiatives. (ANI)

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