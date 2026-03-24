‘Americans at risk’: US issues global alert as war enters 4th week

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The worldwide security alert comes amid a rapidly deteriorating security environment following sustained military exchanges between Iran, the US and Israel since February 28, when coordinated strikes triggered a wider regional conflict that has since spread across the Gulf and beyond.

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Recent developments indicate a sharp escalation, with Iran warning it could target critical energy and water infrastructure across the region if attacked further, even as missile and drone strikes continue between the warring sides and allied groups.

Issuing the advisory, the State Department urged Americans to exercise increased caution globally, particularly in West Asia, where tensions remained highest and the risk of spillover persisted.

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Officials said the evolving conflict had heightened risks for US citizens abroad, advising them to closely monitor security updates and follow guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The warning also flagged the possibility of periodic airspace closures, a trend already witnessed during the conflict, disrupting flights and complicating travel across parts of the region.

The alert comes against the backdrop of widening hostilities, with the conflict spilling into neighbouring regions, involving missile strikes, proxy militia activity, and attacks on strategic and civilian infrastructure, raising concerns of a broader regional war.