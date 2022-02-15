Amid Covid surge, Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds

Hong Kong, February 14

Hong Kong plans to offer Covid-19 vaccines to children as young as three as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The announcement late Sunday came ahead of another surge in cases. The city reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday, with that number expected to double the next day with more than 4,500 preliminary positives identified.

Hong Kong schools extended a suspension of in-class teaching for two weeks to March 6. The wave blamed on the omicron variant has already prompted new restrictions limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables.

The authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have already banned public dining after 6 pm. Only vaccinated will be permitted in malls and supermarkets, while places of worship and salons have been ordered to close. — AP

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive

London: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for Covid-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with the virus, the couple’s office said on Monday. Both Charles (73) and 74-year-old Camilla are triple-vaccinated. AP