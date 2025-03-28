Amid Gaza protests, militants warn against helping Tel Aviv

Palestinian militant groups threatened punishment on Thursday for “collaborators” furthering Israeli goals after the first substantial protests against the war in Gaza and Hamas’ rule.

Hundreds of Palestinians have rallied in recent days in north and central Gaza, some chanting “Hamas out”, in a rare show of opposition to the group. More demonstrations, which have been applauded by Israel’s government, were planned for later on Thursday.

A statement by the “Factions of the Resistance”, an umbrella group including Hamas, threatened punishment for leaders of the “suspicious movement”, which Palestinians took to mean the street marches.

“They persist in blaming the resistance and absolving the occupation, ignoring that the Zionist extermination machine operates nonstop,” it said.

“Therefore, these suspicious individuals are as responsible as the occupation for the bloodshed of our people and will be treated accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes overnight and into Thursday killed a family of six and a Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip.