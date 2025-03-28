DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Amid Gaza protests, militants warn against helping Tel Aviv

Amid Gaza protests, militants warn against helping Tel Aviv

Palestinian militant groups threatened punishment on Thursday for “collaborators” furthering Israeli goals after the first substantial protests against the war in Gaza and Hamas’ rule. Hundreds of Palestinians have rallied in recent days in north and central Gaza, some chanting...
article_Author
Agencies
Cairo, Updated At : 07:59 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Palestinian militant groups threatened punishment on Thursday for “collaborators” furthering Israeli goals after the first substantial protests against the war in Gaza and Hamas’ rule.

Hundreds of Palestinians have rallied in recent days in north and central Gaza, some chanting “Hamas out”, in a rare show of opposition to the group. More demonstrations, which have been applauded by Israel’s government, were planned for later on Thursday.

A statement by the “Factions of the Resistance”, an umbrella group including Hamas, threatened punishment for leaders of the “suspicious movement”, which Palestinians took to mean the street marches.

Advertisement

“They persist in blaming the resistance and absolving the occupation, ignoring that the Zionist extermination machine operates nonstop,” it said.

“Therefore, these suspicious individuals are as responsible as the occupation for the bloodshed of our people and will be treated accordingly.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes overnight and into Thursday killed a family of six and a Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper