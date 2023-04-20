Amid probe, UK PM declares wife's shares

London, April 19

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s register of ministerial interests was published by the UK Cabinet Office on Wednesday, revealing his wife Akshata Murty’s shares in a childcare agency which could benefit from a policy in last month’s Budget.

The publication of the list came in the wake of a parliamentary watchdog probe opened by the UK’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last week to determine if the British Indian leader had been “open and frank” in his obligation under the parliamentary code of conduct.

Now, a full ‘List of Ministers’ Interests’ published online reveals Sunak’s reference to his wife’s interests as well under a section entitled “Relevant interests of spouse partner or close family member”.

“The Prime Minister’s wife is a venture capital investor. She owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, and a number of direct shareholdings,” reads the register. As a footnote, it adds: “As the PM set out in his letter to the Chair of the Liaison Committee on April 4, 2023, this includes the minority shareholding that his wife has in relation to the company, Koru Kids.”

Downing Street had maintained that Sunak, 42, followed the rules of ministerial conduct at all times and had declared his wife’s interests as a ministerial interest.

Downing Street sources said the inquiry relates to Murty’s interest in Koru Kids Ltd, which is likely to benefit from a new pilot scheme announced in the Spring Budget last month to incentivise people to become childminders. — PTI

Benefit likely

The UK Cabinet Office has published PM’s register of ministerial interests, revealing his wife Akshata Murty’s shares in a childcare agency which could benefit from a policy in the last month’s Budget.