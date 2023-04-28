Amid rising tensions, China blocks Philippines' vessel

Aboard BRP Malabrigo, April 27

A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing’s aggression in the strategic waterway.

Aggressive stance The Philippine coast guard had invited a small group of journalists to join the 1,670-kilometer patrol

Action part of a Philippine strategy aimed at exposing China’s aggression in the South China Sea

The Philippine’s vessel almost collided with the Chinese ship as they came as close as 36-46 metres

The Philippine coast guard had invited a small group of journalists to join the 1,670-kilometer (1,038-mile) patrol for the first time as part of a new Philippine strategy aimed at exposing China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, where an estimated $5 trillion in global trade transits each year.

In areas occupied or controlled by China, the Philippine ships, the Malapascua and a coast guard vessel, received radio warnings in Chinese and halting English, ordering them to immediately leave what the Chinese coast guard and navy radio callers claimed were Beijing’s “undisputable territories” and issuing unspecified threats for defiance.

As the two patrol vessels approached the shoal’s shallow turquoise waters for an underwater survey, the Chinese coast guard repeatedly warned them by radio to leave the area, which is about 194 kilometers (121 miles) west of the Philippine island province of Palawan.

After several radio exchanges, a Chinese coast guard caller, sounding agitated, warned of unspecified adversarial action. — AP