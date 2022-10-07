Amid Russia-Ukraine war crisis, Vladimir Putin turns 70 with ‘prayer for his health’

Reuters

London, October 7

President Vladimir Putin turned 70 on Friday amid fawning congratulations from subordinates and a plea from Patriarch Kirill for all lay and clergy to pray for the health of the longest-serving paramount leader of Russia since Josef Stalin.

Putin is facing the biggest challenge of his rule after the invasion of Ukraine triggered the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

On his birthday, Putin is due to attend an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States in St Petersburg, his hometown.

Obsequious officials hailed Putin as the saviour of modern Russia while the patriarch of Moscow and All Russia implored the country to say two days of special prayers so that God grants Putin "health and longevity".

"We pray to you, our Lord God, for the head of the Russian State, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and ask you to give him your rich mercy and generosity, grant him health and longevity, and deliver him from all the resistances of visible and invisible enemies, confirm him in wisdom and spiritual strength, for all, Lord hear and have mercy," Kirill said.

Putin is facing the most serious war crisis any Kremlin chief has faced for at least a generation since the Afghan war of 1979-89.

Opponents such as jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny say Putin has led Russia down a dead end towards ruin, building a brittle system of incompetent sycophants that will ultimately collapse and propel Russia into chaos.

Supporters say Putin saved Russia from destruction by an arrogant and aggressive West.

But Putin's invasion of Ukraine has so far floundered.

After more than seven months of the war, Russia has suffered huge losses in men and equipment and been beaten back on several fronts within the past month.

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin