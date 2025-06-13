Marseille [France], June 13 (ANI): Amid tensions with Iran, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding ongoing developments. The talks between the two leaders come in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel against Iran.

"Received a call this afternoon from FM @gidonsaar of Israel regarding ongoing developments," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the evolving situation in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel against Iran.

PM Modi shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

"Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India had earlier in the day expressed its deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and expressed its willingness to offer all possible support.

"Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the statement said.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel has launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran. The spokesperson BG Effie Defrin said the strikes aimed at damaging Iran's nuclear program and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel.

"For years, the Iranian regime has called for the destruction of the State of Israel, planning and advancing concrete military plans to do so. Over the past few months, intelligence has shown that Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This morning, the IDF began pre-emptive and precise strikes targeting the Iranian nuclear program in order to prevent the Iranian regime's ability to build a nuclear bomb in the immediate timeframe," he said.

He said the airstrikes were aimed at protecting Israel's right to exist and for their future. "We have no choice. We are operating against an imminent and existential threat. We cannot allow the Iranian regime to obtain a nuclear weapon that would be a danger to Israel and the entire world. This operation is for our right to exist here, for our future and for our children's future. The State of Israel has the right and the obligation to operate in order to protect its people and will continue to do so," he said.

Netanyahu had announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs."

In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months. (ANI)

