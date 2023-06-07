Amid tensions with US, Iran unveils ‘hypersonic missile’

Dubai, June 6

Iran claimed on Tuesday that it had created a hypersonic missile capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound, adding a new weapon to its arsenal as tensions remain high with the US over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The new missile — called Fattah, or "conqueror" in Farsi — was unveiled even as Iran said it reopened its diplomatic posts on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia after reaching a détente with Riyadh following years of conflict. — AP