Amid US-Iran talks push, Iran’s envoy to Pakistan slams Hormuz blockade as ‘economic terrorism’

Even as fresh diplomatic momentum builds for a possible second round of US-Iran talks later this week, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has launched a sharp attack on Washington’s naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of far-reaching consequences for regional stability and global trade.

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In a strongly worded remarks on X, Moghadam termed the US action “unlawful, provocative and non-constructive”, describing it as a reckless escalation that risks deepening fault lines across West Asia at a time when diplomatic channels remain fragile but open.

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His remarks come as backchannel efforts intensify to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad emerging as a key venue for high-stakes engagement. Sources indicate that a fresh round of talks could take place around April 16, despite the collapse of marathon negotiations held in the Pakistani capital over the weekend.

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The earlier round, led by US Vice President JD Vance, stretched nearly 21 hours but failed to yield a breakthrough, with both sides locked in disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Explaining the deadlock, Vance said Tehran had rejected what he described as Washington’s “best and final offer”, while maintaining that diplomacy had not been exhausted and that the “ball is in Iran’s court”.

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Against this backdrop, Moghadam accused the United States of fuelling a “vicious cycle” in which aggressive rhetoric is followed by military posturing aimed at legitimising the use of force. He warned that the blockade could serve as a pretext for expanded military deployment, potentially leading to loss of lives and imposing a heavier financial burden on American taxpayers.

Calling the move “economic terrorism”, the envoy cautioned that disruption in the Strait -- a critical artery for global energy supplies -- could jeopardise livelihoods, destabilise markets and undermine international peace.

The sharp exchange underscores how tensions around the waterway have become central to the broader crisis, with Washington accusing Iran of threatening energy flows and Tehran warning of consequences for global commerce.

Amid the escalating rhetoric, Chinese President Xi Jinping has also stepped into the fray, proposing a four-point framework for de-escalation during talks in Beijing with UAE leader Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Xi stressed adherence to sovereignty, balanced development and security, and cautioned against the selective application of international law.

With multiple global actors now engaged and energy markets on edge, the coming days will test whether renewed diplomacy can narrow entrenched divides -- or whether the crisis edges closer to confrontation.