Amidst poll interference probe, Former Israeli PM Bennett dares Netanyahu to "declare Qatar an enemy"

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday challenged incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare Qatar an enemy state and remove individuals allegedly linked to the country from his office.

In a post on X, Bennett accused Netanyahu of using the Qatar issue to create political turmoil amid an investigation into suspected foreign interference in Israel’s elections.

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Urging Israeli authorities to swiftly investigate allegations he said, “Regarding the publications in the last few hours. I place my trust in the head of the Shin Bet, David Zini, and in the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Solberg, to exhaust the investigation quickly and thoroughly regarding the suspicion of improper interference in the election process. At the same time, I am not impressed by the panic cries of Netanyahu and his mouthpieces.”

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“Everyone knows that for a long time, I repeatedly demanded of Netanyahu to declare Qatar an enemy state, and again and again he refused and chose instead to whitewash it,” Bennett said.

“To this moment, he continues to keep in his office advisors who have already been proven to have received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Qatar during the massacre and the war, and acted from his office to promote Qatar's interests,” he alleged.

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Bennett accused the Prime Minister of raising the Qatar issue only when it suited his political interests, claiming that the move risked undermining public confidence in the democratic process.

“This morning, suddenly, when it serves his interest, Netanyahu remembers Qatar and uses it to sow chaos and undermine public trust in the democratic process,” he said.

Calling on the General Security Service and the Central Elections Committee to establish the facts, Bennett said, “I call on the General Security Service and the Central Elections Committee to act swiftly to reach the truth, and as I said, I trust them. And as for Netanyahu, if the security of the state is truly before his eyes—if the country's security is truly at the forefront for him—then instead of spreading panic among the public, let him declare Qatar an enemy today and expel it from his office and from the State of Israel.”

Bennett also urged citizens to remain patient stating, “Dear citizens of Israel, lift your heads high! The people of Israel went out to vote in droves out of a deep love for this land. It's moving. It shows how much we all care about the future of the country. In the coming time, the counting of votes will be completed. With these results, we will act to rescue Israel from the era of chaos, implement the revolution of public servants, and repair Israel as we promised. In the coming weeks, we will all be called upon to exercise patience and composure. My compass, and ours, is solely the good of the country. “

The remarks come after Central Elections Committee chair Justice Noam Sohlberg directed Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate suspicions of improper foreign influence through funding allegedly provided by entities acting against Israeli interests. The agency has been asked to submit its findings within a week.

Netanyahu has described the controversy as an “earthquake”, alleging that foreign entities interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties and calling on Zionist parties to reject cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List. The allegations remain under investigation.

Arab political leaders have rejected the accusations. Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra’am), said his party had no connection to the affair and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

Meanwhile, Balad chairman Sami Abou Shahadeh accused Netanyahu and his allies of using the allegations to fuel hostility towards Arab parties and challenge the election outcome.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has also called for an impartial investigation, warning against exploiting unverified suspicions to undermine the results or delay the inauguration of the 26th Knesset. (ANI)

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